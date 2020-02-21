Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported 3,482 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 15, compared to 3,307 head on Feb. 8 and 2,638 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $1 to $6 higher and heifers were selling $1 to $3 higher on the comparable offerings. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 386 lbs., 196.00; 37 head, 394 lbs., 205.00 thin fleshed; 43 head, 423 to 436 lbs., 200.00 to 201.50 (201.23); 25 head, 404 to 438 lbs., 183.00 to 186.00 (184.93) fleshy; 44 head, 414 to 430 lbs., 208.00 to 211.00 (208.88) thin fleshed; 42 head, 473 to 491 lbs., 211.00 211.00 fancy; 9 head, 463 lbs., 203.00 thin fleshed; 150 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 186.00 to 195.00 (191.38); 93 head, 504 lbs., 207.00 fancy; 297 head, 548 lbs., 197.75 natural; 12 head, 503 lbs., 201.00 thin fleshed; 170 head, 565 to 593 lbs., 179.25 to 184.25 (181.95); 28 head, 553 lbs., 192.00 fancy; 19 head, 563 to 594 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (169.10) fleshy; 106 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 164.00 to 170.50 (167.72); 48 head, 620 lbs., 176.50 fancy; 91 head, 645 lbs., 170.10 natural; 121 head, 661 to 669 lbs., 165.25 to 166.00 (165.70); 29 head, 667 lbs., 155.00 fleshy; 31 head, 658 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 133 head, 705 to 729 lbs., 151.00 to 157.75 (153.13); 128 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 160.10 to 161.50 (160.59) fancy; 7 head, 706 lbs., 146.00 fleshy; 125 head, 786 lbs., 143.50; 145 head, 800 lbs., 146.85; 6 head, 950 lbs., 125.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 720 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 96 head, 351 to 391 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (168.11); 45 head, 420 to 444 lbs., 164.50 to 168.50 (167.40); 6 head, 448 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 94 head, 457 to 485 lbs., 164.50 to 167.50 (166.38); 86 head, 489 to 493 lbs., 174.00 to 175.50 (175.33) thin fleshed; 119 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 160.50 to 165.00 (162.69); 9 head, 522 lbs., 153.00 fleshy; 13 head, 518 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 288 head, 559 to 588 lbs., 154.50 to 161.00 (157.31); 14 head, 567 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 230 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (147.41); 17 head, 644 lbs., 142.50 fleshy; 83 head, 663 to 695 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (144.96); 10 head, 690 lbs., 135.50 fleshy; 6 head, 853 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 564 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 734 lbs., 129.00 thin fleshed.
