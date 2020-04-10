Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reports receipts of 1,500 head of feeder cattle selling on April 4, compared to 3,675 head on March 28 and 3,830 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to lthe previous week, the steers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $6 to $9 lower and heifers weighing over 500 pounds were selling $5 to $8 lower on comparable offerings. The demand was moderate from the buyers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 428 to 438 lbs., 154.50 to 162.00 (159.04); 37 head, 462 to 489 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.41); 61 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 158.50 to 161.00 (158.74); 41 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (147.98); 148 head, 604 to 636 lbs., 150.00 to 151.50 (150.80); 6 head, 659 lbs., 135.00; 152 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (130.65); 122 head, 777 to 796 lbs., 119.50 to 124.00 (122.39); 166 head, 800 to 812 lbs., 112.50 to 119.25 (117.57); 9 head, 862 lbs., 113.00. Medium an large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 378 lbs., 156.00; 14 head, 525 to 544 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.49).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.10); 47 head, 477 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 37 head, 523 to 543 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.01); 70 head, 543 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 562 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 633 lbs., 134.00; 66 head, 667 to 680 lbs., 124.00 to 130.50 (125.40); 43 head, 709 lbs., 119.25; 23 head, 773 lbs., 113.00; 17 head, 820 lbs., 106.50; 9 head, 914 lbs., 103.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 368 to 389 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 421 lbs., 152.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.