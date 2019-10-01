Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,335 head of cattle compared to 2,914 head on Sept. 21 and 1,980 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers weighing under 650 pounds were steady to $7 higher and steers weighing over 650 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The heifers were steady to $4 higher. The demand was good for feeder cattle and light to moderate on a thin test of bred cows. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 446 lbs., 186.00; 52 head, 500 to 523 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (166.33); 24 head, 554 lbs., 162.50; 43 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 158.50 to 163.00 (159.92); 71 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 155.50 to 160.00 (158.28); 10 head, 663 lbs., 153.50 unweaned; 173 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 150.50 to 158.50 (157.19); 57 head, 815 to 827 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (149.51); 136 head, 879 lbs., 147.85; 422 head, 975 to 990 lbs., 140.10 to 141.50 (140.31); 10 head, 972 lbs., 130.00; 61 head, 1025 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 50 head, 718 to 746 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (149.01); 16 head, 851 lbs., 135.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 379 lbs., 164.00; 26 head, 413 to 432 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.62); 25 head, 500 lbs., 158.50; 30 head, 590 lbs., 157.00 spayed; 22 head, 572 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 11 head, 635 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 14 head, 654 lbs., 150.50; 20 head, 724 to 743 lbs., 139.50 to 144.50 (142.72); 66 head, 708 lbs., 148.00 spayed; 76 head, 750 to 771 lbs., 141.75 to 143.50 (143.03); 129 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 132.75 to 138.50 (137.43); 171 head, 881 to 893 lbs., 135.35 to 139.75 (136.37); 263 head, 900 to 913 lbs., 133.75 to 138.50 (136.16); 7 head, 979 lbs., 127.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 46 head, 590 lbs., 150.25.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 18 head, 1289 lbs., 1300.00; over 5 years old, 1st trimeter, 7 head, 1050 lbs., 1050.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 13 head, 1317 lbs., 850.00 broken mouth.
