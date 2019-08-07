The Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,136 head of cattle selling on Aug. 3, compared to 4,110 head on July 13, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in recent weeks so a trend was not applicable. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 332 lbs., 186.00; 10 head, 300 lbs., 200.00 unweaned; 19 head, 441 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00; 28 head, 409 lbs., 191.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 519 to 536 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (167.64); 6 head, 564 lbs., 166.00; 34 head, 557 lbs., 175.50 thin fleshed; 68 head, 627 to 665 lbs., 165.50 to 167.00; 23 head, 652 to 665 lbs., 165.50 to 167.00; 5 head, 655 lbs., 159.00 fleshy; 160 head, 708 to 720 lbs., 153.50 to 158.50 (156.71); 77 head, 768 to 781 lbs., 145.75 to 153.75 (147.18); 46 head, 759 lbs., 162.50 fancy; 193 head, 822 to 839 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.34); 144 head, 864 to 873 lbs., 142.50 to 146.75 (143.75); 418 head, 914 to 930 lbs., 140.75 to 145.00 (143.75); 188 head, 952 to 982 lbs., 136.25 to 139.00 (137.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 614 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 650 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 739 lbs., 145.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 492 lbs., 162.00; 45 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 168.50 to 171.00 (169.82) thin fleshed; 18 head, 586 lbs., 152.50; 13 head, 561 lbs., 158.50 spayed; 82 head, 554 to 568 lbs., 169.00 t0 169.50 thin fleshed; 130 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 155.50 to 159.50 (157.21); 5 head, 609 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 169 head, 650 to 671 lbs., 147.25 to 153.25 (151.27); 106 head, 700 to 719 lbs., 144.50 to 145.25 (144.89); 20 head, 766 lbs., 137.50; 156 head, 803 to 831 lbs., 134.50 to 140.75 (138.91); 73 head, 803 lbs., 145.00 spayed; 131 head, 920 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 254 lbs., 510.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 353 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 517 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 638 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 678 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 808 lbs., 126.00.
