Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,487 head of cattle selling on Feb. 8, compared to 3,700 head on Feb. 1 and 4,200 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 600 to 750 pounds were steady to $3 higher and steers weighing 750 to 850 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The heifers weighing over 500 pounds were unevenly steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 34% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle; and 2% was replacement cattle with 41% bred cows and 59% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 438 to 445 lbs., 190.00 to 196.00 (192.87); 7 head, 492 lbs., 193.00; 62 head, 492 to 496 lbs., 205.00 to 206.50 (206.02) fancy; 18 head, 461 lbs., 183.00 fleshy; 28 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 180.00 to 182.50 (180.42); 52 head, 531 to 534 lbs., 201.00 to 203.00 (201.73) fancy; 51 head, 559 to 594 lbs., 171.00 to 179.50 (174.46); 81 head, 572 lbs., 184.00 to 184.75 (184.52) thin fleshed; 333 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 160.00 to 168.50 (165.32); 84 head, 603 lbs., 178.25 fancy; 254 head, 663 to 685 lbs. 156.00 to 163.50 (159.31); 211 head, 700 to 736 lbs. 147.00 to 155.50 (152.48); 269 head, 700 to 703 lbs., 157.00 to 157.85 (157.68) fancy; 58 head, 700 to 710 lbs., 141.00 to 143.50 (141.85) fleshy; 96 head, 754 to 777 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (145,69); 164 head, 757 lbs., 152.75 fancy; 5 head, 770 lbs., 135.50 fleshy; 109 head, 820 to 840 lbs., 138.75 to 146.60 (144.33); 34 head, 831 lbs., 131.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 359 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 440 lbs., 166.50; 50 head, 492 to 499 lbs., 162.000 to 166.00 (164.81); 41 head, 511 to 539 lbs., 155.00 to 158.50 (157.20); 163 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.26); 10 head, 556 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 350 head, 600 to 648 lbs, 144.00 to 149.00 (146.22); 38 head, 614 to 625 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (141.16) fleshy; 95 head, 662 to 688 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.45); 92 head, 724 to 747 lbs., 134.75 to 137.50 (135.67); 37 head, 701 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 8 head, 766 lbs., 131.50; 26 head, 820 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 61 head, 941 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 534 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 593 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 413 lbs., 168.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 691 lbs., 120.00.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1293 lbs., 1160.00; over 5 years old, 2nd to trimester, 15 head, 1396 lbs., 1160.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1414 lbs., 910.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 48 head, 1039 to 1150 l bs., 1600.00 to 1650.00 (1620.92).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.