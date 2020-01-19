Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,056 head of cattle selling on Jan. 11, compared to 2,710 head on Jan. 4 and 2,720 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 650 pounds were unevenly steady and 650- to 750-pound steers were selling $5 lower. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher and 600- to 700-pound heifers were steady to $2 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers; and 8% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 63 head, 354 to 385 lbs., 217.50 to 222.50 (220.05) thin fleshed; 26 head, 421 to 431 lbs., 190.00 to 199.00 (193.41); 45 head, 407 lbs., 208.00 thin fleshed; 205 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 188.00 to 197.50 (195.55); 149 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (182.35); 48 head, 509 to 510 lbs., 191.00 to 195.50 (192.50) thin fleshed; 13 head, 537 lbs., 185.50 unweaned; 215 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 168.25 to 178.50 (171.45); 53 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 162.50 to 166.50 (165.34) fleshy; 221 head, 604 to 628 lbs., 164.50 to 168.75 (167.52); 18 head, 611 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 207 head, 653 to 687 lbs., 152.00 to 161.50 (157.55); 115 head, 703 to 739 lbs., 145.00 to 150.25 (148.15); 35 head, 788 lbs., 144.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 552 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 8 head, 640 lbs., 151.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 337 lbs., 215.00 thin fleshed; 83 head, 378 to 385 lbs., 192.50 to 201.00 (199.21); 12 head, 355 lbs., 210.00 thin fleshed; 84 head, 404 to 444 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (176.28); 8 head, 400 lbs., 186.00 thin fleshed; 148 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 166.50 to 173.00 (170.92); 38 head, 469 to 476 lbs., 176.00 to 178.00 (176.85) thin fleshed; 9 head, 486 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 86 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 155.00 to 162.50 (159.95); 26 head, 534 to 543 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.03) fleshy; 127 head, 502 to 527 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (164.52) thin fleshed; 147 head, 564 to 595 lbs., 151.50 to 154.00 (153.01); 23 head, 594 lbs., 148.50 fleshy; 5 head, 591 lbs., 145.50 full; 6 head, 569 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 110 head, 610 to 638 lbs., 143.75 to 15;0.50 (146.63); 7 head, 630 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 30 head, 683 to 686 lbs., 142.50 to 145.00 (144.09); 41 head, 671 to 672 lbs., 137.00 to 138.50 (138.02) fleshy; 193 head, 709 to 716 lbs., 138.00 to 144.75 (144.43). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 489 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 5 head, 574 lbs., 135.00.
