Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,440 head of cattle selling on Jan. 18, compared to 3,056 head on Jan. 11 and 2,720 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 600 pounds and selling $2 higher, those weighing 600 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower and steers weighing 700 to 800 pounds were selling $5 to $7 higher. The heifers weighing 500 to 650 pounds were steady. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% were heifers; and 4% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 208.00 to 212.00 (209.66); 72 head, 363 to 398 lbs., 201.00 to 207.00 (203.89); 13 head, 364 lbs., 201.00 unweaned; 44 head, 422 to 431 lbs., 188.00 to 195.00 (192.11); 83 head, 466 to 492 lbs., 190.50 to 200.00 (193.99); 42 head, 481 lbs., 205.50 fancy; 12 head, 477 lbs., 194.00 unweaned; 55 head, 517 to 521 lbs., 193.75 to 194.00 (193.82) thin fleshed; 45 head, 527 lbs., 197.50 unweaned; 118 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (174.83); 140 head, 555 lbs., 189.00 to 193.75 (192.43) fancy; 10 head, 591 lbs., 163.50 fleshy; 81 head, 574 lbs., 183.50 thin fleshed; 78 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 160.50 to 170.50 (167.81); 84 head, 610 to 618 lbs., 156.50 to 162.00 (159.79) unweaned; 110 head, 656 to 692 lbs., 151.00 to 156.50 (154.37); 292 head, 717 to 736 lbs., 150.75 to 159.00 (154.06); 5 head, 727 lbs., 144.50 fleshy; 12 head, 750 lbs, 151.50; 131 head, 814 lbs., 147.75; 171 head, 855 to 881 lbs., 145.00 to 147.75 (146.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 440 lbs., 180.00; 8 head, 589 lbs.,160.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 316 to 331 lbs., 185.00 to 198.00 (189.01); 32 head, 362 to 395 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (183.96); 142 head, 411 to 447 lbs., 166.00 to 184.00 (177.67); 29 head, 427 to 432 lbs, 175.50 to 180.00 (178.61) unweaned; 77 head, 480 to 493 lbs., 163.50 to 165.00 (164.07); 148 head, 517 to 538 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (160.88); 86 head, 517 to 536 lbs., 152.50 to 174.00 (155.76) unweaned; 104 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 140.50 to 157.50 (153.71); 105 head, 600 to 624 lbs., 143.50 to 146.50 (145.56); 282 head, 623 to 645 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.28) replacement; 313 head, 671 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (146.63); 55 head, 711 to 717 lbs., 141.00 to 141.75 (141.27); 167 head, 800 to 828 lbs., 136.75 to 139.50 (138.49).
