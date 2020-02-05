Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,700 head of cattle selling on Feb. 1, compared to 3,879 head on Jan. 25, and 4,065 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 800 pounds were steady to $4 lower and heifers weighing 450 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower and heifers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included: 93% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 50% heifers and 0% bulls; and 7% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 448 lbs., 198.00; 23 head, 438 to 440 lbs., 178.83 fleshy; 51 head, 462 to 478 lbs., 202.00 to 208.00 (204.42); 19 head, 453 lbs., 189.00 full; 9 head, 469 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 120 head, 516 to 546 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (181.69); 42 head, 505 to 508 lbs., 194.00 to 197.50 (196.08) thin fleshed; 193 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 174.50 to 179.50 (177.87); 17 head, 557 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 129 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 155.00 to 165.50 (161.52); 398 head, 651 to 668 lbs., 155.00 to 161.50 (158.93); 70 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 145.50 to 152.50 (148.93) fleshy; 230 head, 726 to 744 lbs., 145.50 to 152.50 (149.39); 172 head, 763 to 791 lbs., 146.25 to 147.25 (146.85); 21 head, 770 to 798 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.57) fleshy; 128 head, 820 lbs., 148.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 447 lbs., 160.00; 8 head, 489 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 506 lbs., 170.00; 9 head, 567 lbs., 164.50; 5 head, 606 lbs., 148.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 328 lbs., 171.00; 69 head, 400 to 431 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.31); 85 head, 454 to 485 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (164.09); 11 head, 495 lbs., 154.00 fleshy; 274 head, 510 to 536 lbs., 156.00 to 168.50 (162.96); 312 head, 504 to 538 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.69) fancy; 24 head, 541 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 12 head, 545 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 270 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (151.67); 200 head, 590 lbs., 160.00 fancy; 119 head, 600 to 605 lbs., 150.25 to 150.75 (150.55); 57 head, 600 to 627 lbs., 138.50 to 152.00 (139.33) fleshy; 93 head, 659 to 666 lbs., 138.50 to 139.00 (138.74); 30 head, 653 to 661 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.76) thin fleshed; 87 head, 700 to 713 lbs., 137.50 to 141.75 (140.84); 12 head, 725 lbs., 126.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 327 lbs., 161.00; 6 head, 502 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 469 lbs., 140.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.