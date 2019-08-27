Ericson Livestock Auction, reported receipts of 2,497 head of cattle selling on Aug. 24, compared to 3,136 head on Aug. 3 and 1,774 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in three weeks so a trend was not given. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 69 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 173.00 to 183.00 (176.65); 5 head, 534 lbs., 166.00; 44 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 159.00 to 168.00 (165.11); 31 head, 571 lbs., 177.50 (fancy); 21 head, 627 to 646 lbs., 157.50 to 161.00 (159.64); 189 head, 676 to 694 lbs., 150.00 to 161.25 (159.08); 27 head, 702 to 706 lbs., 154.25 to 156.50 (155.08); 92 head, 757 to 799 lbs., 145.25 to 154.25 (148.49); 103 head, 803 to 826 lbs., 145.25 to 147.75 (146.93); 104 head, 868 to 893 lbs., 138.00 to 142.85 (142.28); 304 head, 906 to 943 lbs., 136.00 to 142.10 (140.39); 367 head, 969 to 991 lbs., 135.35 to 137.25 (136.67); 58 head, 1023 lbs., 133.60. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 14 head, 276 to 299 lbs., 500.00 to 525.00 (515.07) unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 361 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 14 head, 438 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 522 lbs., 155.00; 341 head, 560 to 596 lbs., 152.50 to 154.00 (152.92); 39 head, 584 lbs., 163.25 fancy; 48 head, 611 to 634 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (152.57); 88 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 142.50 to 149.50 (147.62); 30 head, 700 lbs., 142.75; 139 head, 755 to 789 lbs., 136.00 to 140.25 (139.06); 162 head, 813 to 846 lbs., 132.00 to 137.10 (136.31); 174 head, 880 to 897 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (132.54); 45 head, 941 lbs., 128.00; 16 head, 975 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 318 lbs., 500.00 unweaned.
