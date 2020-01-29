Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported results of 3,879 head of cattle selling on Jan. 25, compared to 3,440 head on Jan. 18 and 3,447 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
The sale included 3,771 head of feeder cattle and 108 head of slaughter cattle compared to 3,307 head of feeder cattle and 133 head of slaughter cattle a year ago. Compared to the previous week the steers weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $5 higher and heifers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 67% steers, 33% were heifers and 0% were bulls; and 3% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 396 lbs., 210.00; 12 head, 253 lbs., 225.00 thin fleshed; 99 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 196.00 to 207.00 (201.26); 61 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 194.00 to 201.00 (199.03); 109 head 481 lbs., 207.25 fancy; 16 head, 467 lbs., 188.00 fleshy; 18 head, 523 to 543 lbs., 182.00 to 188.50 (187.40); 15 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 176.00 to 177.00 (176.32) fleshy; 65 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 194.00 to 198.00 (195.17) thin fleshed; 207 head, 562 to 584 lbs., 173.00 to 183.25 (179.88); 225 head, 555 to 562 lbs., 185.00 to 191.00 (189.23); thin fleshed; 7 head, 583 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 391 head, 600 to 644 lbs. 162.25 to 172.00 (167.76); 28 head 631 lbs., 160.00 fleshy; 519 head, 650 to 678 lbs., 156.50 to 166.50 (162.84); 66 head, 681 to 684 lbs., 149.00 to 150.50 (150.05) fleshy; 129 head, 711 to 718 lbs., 147.00 to 156.75 (152.33); 74 head, 708 lbs., 160.50 fancy; 18 head, 750 lbs., 147.00; 32 head, 804 to 808 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 313 lbs., 194.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 586 lbs., 159.50; 5 head, 613 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 687 lbs., 142.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 339 lbs., 195.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 400 to 422 lbs., 178.00 to 183.00 (180.79); 44 head, 421 to 432 lbs., 169.00 to 171.00 (170.50) fleshy; 82 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (166.20); 65 head, 459 to 489 lbs., 174.00 to 178.00 (171.11) thin fleshed; 159 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 165.50 to 171.00 (168.62); 28 head, 534 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 202 head, 563 to 592 lbs., 154.50 to 160.50 (157.93); 20 head, 569 lbs., 165.50 thin fleshed; 6 head, 597 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 277 head, 600 to 618 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (150.48); 99 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 137.50 to 144.00 (138.32); 27 head, 700 to 716 lbs., 136.50 to 137.00 (136.82); 24 head, 792 lbs., 134.75; 10 head, 809 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 326 lbs., 174.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 149.50 to 153.00 (151.12); 18 head, 576 to 587 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.03); 5 head, 626 lbs., 138.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 489 lbs., 159.00.
