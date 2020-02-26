Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,177 head of cattle selling on Feb. 22, compared to 3,482 head on Feb. 15, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
A nice run of partial and complete dispersion was on offer. The run consisted of bred heifers being both “AI” and bull bred along with spring calving cows with a few summer and fall calving cows in the mix. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% replacement cattle with 90% bred cows and 10% bred heifers.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 994 lbs., 910.00; 2 to 4 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1046 lbs., 1050.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 113 head, 1031 to 1347 lbs., 1685.00 to 177500 (1735.80); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1142 lbs., 1850.00; 2 to 8 years old, 22 head, 1417 lbs., 975.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 618 head, 1112 to 1446 lbs., 1275.00 to 1685.00 (1439.61); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 25 head, 1298 lbs., 1700.00; over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 32 head, 1286 to 1459 lbs.., 1075.00 to 130.00 (1140.72); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 148 head, 1274 to 1458 lbs., 910.00 to 1110.00 (965.45); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 1273 lbs., 1035.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1076 to 1110 lbs., 1550.00 to 1610.00 (1587.80); under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 46 head, 1113 ls., 1700.00 to 1710.00 (1707.00). Bred heifers, small and medium frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 850 lbs., 1135.00.
