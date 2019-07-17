The Ericson Livestock Auction, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,110 head of cattle selling on July 13, compared to 4,858 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in recent weeks so a trend was not applicable. The demand was good from the buyers in attendance for the annual barbecue sale with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers and 51% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 473 lbs., 168.00; 7 head, 463 lbs., 183.50 thin fleshed; 11 head, 514 lbs., 171.50; 52 head, 562 to 568 lbs., 174.50 to 176.00 (175.02); 9 head, 583 lbs., 166.00 fleshy; 42 head, 605 to 616 lbs., 167.00 to 171.50 (169.91); 28 head, 609 lbs., 177.25 thin fleshed; 86 head, 657 to 669 lbs., 161.50 to 164.00 (163.19); 120 head, 727 to 737 lbs., 150.50 to 155.00 (153.81); 13 head, 730 lbs., 159.50 thin fleshed; 44 head, 759 to 779 lbs., 148.00 to 154.25 (152.72); 369 head, 831 to 849 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (145.10); 497 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 143.25 to 149.50 (147.44); 334 head, 904 to 945 lbs., 141.10 to 146.60 (144.13); 257 head, 953 to 996 lbs., 140.50 to 146.35 (145.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 509 lbs., 158.00; 18 head, 572 lbs., 157.00; 8 head, 622 lbs., 154.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 46 head, 451 to 459 lbs., 164.50 to 165.00 (164.76); 21 head, 513 to 546 lbs., 160.25 to 163.00 (161.00); 10 head, 557 lbs., 155.50; 27 head, 563 to 591 lbs., 146.50 to 147.00 fleshy; 44 head, 564 lbs., 161.50 thin fleshed; 78 head, 609 to 612 lbs., 149.25 to 153.50 (150.84); 133 head, 657 to 687 lbs., 143.50 to 151.50 (149.72); 426 head, 733 to 742 lbs., 146.00; 12 head, 736 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 70 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 133.00 to 139.50 (137.63); 48 head, 774 lbs., 145.50 thin fleshed; 786 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 136.75 to 143.75 (138.90); 188 head, 867 to 896 lbs., 131.25 to 136.75 (133.39); 114 head, 900 to 920 lbs., 129.25 to 131.50 (130.44).
