Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,710 head of cattle selling on Jan. 4, compared to 4,673 head on Dec. 28 and 3,741 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported feeder sale in three weeks so a trend was not applicable. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% were heifers; 4% was slaughter cattle; and 3% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 353 lbs., 206.00; 6 head, 372 lbs., 193.00 full; 58 head, 421 to 423 lbs., 190.50 to 198.00 (192.31); 32 head, 485 lbs., 201.50 fancy; 104 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 179.00 to 186.50 (183.83); 169 head, 517 to 546 lbs., 192.00 to 194.00 (192.77) thin fleshed; 208 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 170.00 to 176.50 (172.22); 13 head, 560 lbs., 185.00 thin fleshed; 349 head, 615 to 643 lbs., 162.00 to 170.75 (167.33); 205 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 155.50 to 165.25 (162.78); 160 head, 729 to 731 lbs., 150.50 to 160.75 (156.30); 28 head, 888 lbs., 137.50; 108 head, 994 lbs., 148.10. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 725 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 344 lbs., 178.00; 64 403 to 417 414 173.75 to 174.00 173.80; 179 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (163.33); 109 head, 526 to 541 lbs., 151.50 to 159.25 (157.46); 104 head, 521 lbs., 165.25 thin fleshed; 160 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 150.25 to 157.00 (153.39); 144 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 146.50 to 153.00 (149.96); 134 head, 660 to 663 lbs., 144.50 to 145.00 (144.70); 40 head, 708 lbs., 141.75; 7 head, 900 lbs., 130.50.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 73 head, 1342 to 1358 lbs., 1050.00 to 1135.00 (1101.65).
