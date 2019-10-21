Ericson Livestock, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,442 head of cattle selling on Oct. 12, compared to 2,335 head selling on Sept. 28 and 1,589 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the Sept. 28 sale, steers weighing under 700 pounds were sellling $2 to $6 lower with those weighing over 800 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher. The heifers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were selling $5 to $9 lower, those 700 to 800 pounds were steady to $3 lower and those 800 to 900 pounds were selling $5 higher. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 46% steers and 54% were heifers; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 356 lbs., 190.00; 178 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 162.50 to 175.00 (166.91); 163 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 155.50 to 165.25 (163.61); 98 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 155.00 to 156.50 (155.95); 65 head, 637 to 640 lbs., 152.50 to 155.50 (153.56); 136 head, 604 to 625 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (152.30) unweaned; 30 head, 659 lbs., 151.50; 159 head, 727 to 746 lbs., 152.75 to 156.25 (154.97); 84 head, 812 to 839 lbs., 149.00 to 152.50 (150.26); 84 head, 850 to 860 lbs., 145.50 to 149.10 (148.29); 238 head, 959 to 990 lbs., 142.25 to 147.85 (146.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 373 lbs., 161.00; 13 head, 415 lbs., 158.00; 24 head, 490 lbs., 155.50; 22 head, 544 lbs., 148.00; 25 head, 567 to 587 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.62); 5 head, 611 lbs., 145.50; 13 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.78) unweaned; 11 head, 776 lbs., 145.00; 39 head, 957 lbs., 139.10.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 330 lbs., 160.50; 56 head, 414 to 420 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (163.34); 73 head, 453 to 469 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (153.50); 158 head, 505 to 536 lbs., 144.75 to 148.00 (145.84); 63 head, 559 to 565 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (140.71); 81 head, 628 to 647 lbs., 142.50 to 148.50 (144.95); 98 head, 693 lbs., 145.60; 85 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 140.50 to 146.50 (143.40); 308 head, 764 to 796 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (140.07); 244 head, 802 to 838 lbs., 137.50 to 147.00 (143.37); 248 head, 855 to 871 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (141.25); 151 head, 912 to 929 lbs., 135.10 to 136.50 (135.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 500 to 506 lbs., 138.00; 26 head, 561 to 584 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.81); 10 head, 735 lbs., 130.00.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 yearsold, 1st trimester, 43 head, 1257 lbs., 1060.00.
