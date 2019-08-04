The Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported 324 head of slaughter cattle selling on July 30, compared to 118 head on July 23, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des MOines, Iowa.
When compared to the previous week, the Choice steers were selling $3 higher with the Choice heifers selling $1.75. The steers made up the majority of the receipts with some long feds included. Receipts were an improvement over the previous week. The supply included 100% slaughter cattle with 79% steers, 1% were dairy steers and 20% were heifers.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 206 head, 1133 to 1545 lbs., 108.50 to 116.10 (114.77) average dressing; 1 head, 1190 lbs., 112.00 average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 23 head, 1135 to 1535 lbs., 103.50 to 110.50 (108.57) average; 1 head, 1855 lbs., 105.00 average heavy weight; 11 head, 945 to 1170 lbs., 105.00 to 121.00 (111.42) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 2 head, 1110 to 1175 lbs., 89.00 to 95.00 (91.91) average; 5 head, 935 to 1175 lbs., 98.00 to 104.50 (102.03) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Select 2 to 3, 1 head, 1535 lbs., 62.00 average; 1 head, 870 lbs., 56.00 average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, 29 head, 995 to 1358 lbs., 109.50 to 115.25 (113.72) average; 3 head, 1050 to 1190 lbs., 110.50 to 112.00 (111.04) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 1 head, 1075 lbs., 106.50 average; 20 head, 865 to 1165 lbs., 101.00 to 125.00 (121.35) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 10 head, 1557 lbs., 89.50 average heavy weight.
