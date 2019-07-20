The slaughter cattle sale for Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported 300 head selling on July 16, compared to 903 head on July 9, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the prevoius week’s sale, Choice steers were were selling $1 higher with the Choice heifers 50 cents higher. There were not enough Holstein steers the previous week for a comparison to the July 16 sale. In both steers and heifers the extreme top was on the heavier weights. The supply included 100% slaughter cattle with 61% steers, 15% were dairy steers and 24% were heifers.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 63 head, 1145 to 1563 lbs., 107.00 to 113.00 (111.20) average dressing; 9 head, 1707 lbs., 113.00 average heavy weight; 1 head, 1020 lbs., 107.00 average return to feed, Select and Choice 2 to 3, 14 head, 1140 to 1463 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (104.81) average; 1 head, 1640 lbs., 103.00 average heavy weight; 2 head, 1135 lbs., 1.00 average Mexican origin; 17 head, 965 to 1290 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (105.46) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 54 head, 1243 to 1500 lbs., 93.50 to 101.50 (98.47) average; 5 head, 1505 lbs., 89.00 average heavy weight; 1 head, 1115 lbs., 94.00 average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 34 head, 1310 to 1438 lbs., 81.00 to 83.75 (81.59) average, Select 2 to 3, 6 head, 1090 to 1303 lbs., 67.00 to 74.75 (73.04) average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 42 head, 1145 to 1466 lbs., 106.50 to 114.00 (110.68) average; 11 head, 1037 to 1143 lbs., 106.75 to 109.50 (107.90) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 6 head, 1095 to 1485 lbs., 101.00 to 104.50 (103.25) average; 2 head, 1010 lbs., 106.50 to 108.00 (107.25) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1360 to 1493 lbs., 77.00 to 84.00 (81.29) average.
