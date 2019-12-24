Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,261 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 13, compared to 2,176 head on Dec. 6, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no comparison as last week was a preconditioned sale. The light offering of good cattle was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 53% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 419 to 426 lbs., 162.00 to 177.00 (170.27); 10 head 469 to 470 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.80); 22 head, 473 to 476 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.55) unweaned; 50 head, 554 to 596 lbs., 151.00 to 163.50 (156.54); 77 head, 602 to 637 lbs., 145.00 to 156.50 (151.07); 55 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (147.20); 10 head, 704 to 726 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (145.56); 66 head, 877 to 896 lbs., 145.50 to 148.60 (148.32); 31 head, 936 lbs., 145.75; 57 head, 1006 lbs., 138.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 348 lbs., 155.00; 26 head, 406 to 439 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.79); 3 head, 488 lbs., 151.50; 3 head, 528 lbs., 148.00; 7 head, 571 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 606 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 679 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 374 to 387 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.09); 5 head, 442 lbs., 147.00; 31 head, 461 to 496 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.65); 46 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (141.29); 94 head, 562 to 587 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (139.12); 73 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 133.00 to 142.25 (139.59); 51 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 136.25 to 139.50 (138.42); 61 head, 704 to 733 lbs., 130.00 to 138.25 (135.07); 17 head, 759 lbs., 130.00; 109 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 137.85 to 140.10 (138.28); 5 head, 875 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 900 lbs., 125.00.. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 442 to 447 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (128.47); 9 head, 457 to 492 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (123.73); 15 head, 516 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.72); 30 head, 563 to 589 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.99); 5 head, 840 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: 3 head, 323 lbs., 166.00; 6 head, 468 lbs., 146.00; 10 head, 646 lbs., 131.50; 5 head, 678 lbs., 123.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.