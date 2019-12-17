Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,176 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 6, compared to 861 head on Nov. 22, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage to reflect an accurate trend because of the Thanksgiving holiday. A moderate offering of quality cattle was offered at the Western Iowa Precondition sale. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 404 to 447 lbs., 165.00 to 180.50 (172.39); 43 head, 454 to 485 lbs., 161.00 to 174.50 (168.75); 85 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 156.50 to 168.00 (161.51); 182 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (158.73); 150 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 147.00 to 161.00 (156.54); 120 head, 654 to 696 lbs., 150.00 to 164.50 (155.54); 84 head, 708 to 737 lbs., 138.50 to 148.00 (142.69); 179 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 140.00 to 148.75 (143.31); 89 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 131.50 to 144.75 (140.81); 3 head, 865 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 940 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 995 lbs., 131.50; 5 head, 1181 lbs., 118.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 325 lbs., 165.00; 5 head, 417 lbs., 155.00; 10 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.42); 3 head, 518 lbs., 150.00; 25 head, 551 to 582 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (147.68); 5 head, 607 lbs., 135.00; 39 head, 665 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (143.77); 4 head, 759 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 283 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 352 to 384 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (158.16); 45 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 146.00 to 159.50 (154.71); 42 head, 460 to 488 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (145.26); 177 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 139.00 to 150.50 (147.02); 118 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.64); 93 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 139.00 to 151.50 (145.50); 168 head, 652 to 688 lbs., 130.,00 to 143.00 (136.05); 10 head, 657 lbs., 151.50 replacement; 82 head, 709 to 743 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (136.98); 39 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.56); 3 head, 823 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 373 to 380 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.50); 10 head, 433 to 438 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (141.81); 30 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.18); 7 head, 682 to 686 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.15); 15 head, 710 to 714 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.73).
