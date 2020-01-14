Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,245 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 10, compared to 3,761 head on Jan. 3, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous western Iowa precondition sale, the 500- to 600-pound steers were selling $2 to $5 higher and the 700-pound steers were steady to $2 lower. The heifers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. There was moderate offering of good cattle was met with good demand. The supply included with 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 372 lbs., 210.00; 8 head, 406 to 435 lbs., 188.00 to 204.00 (195.72); 56 head, 473 to 499 lbs., 165.00 to 183.00 (177.05); 9 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 168.50 to 180.00 (175.82); 22 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 169.25 to 185.00 (171.60); 114 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 160.50 to 167.75 (163.55); 193 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 148.50 to 162.25 (156.90); 136 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 142.50 to 153.75 (147.84); 35 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.85); 99 head, 806 to 846 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.01); 130 head, 863 lbs., 150.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 422 lbs., 171.00. 37 head, 468 lbs., 153.00; 4 head, 538 lbs., 166.00; 35 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.38); 3 head, 623 lbs., 140.00; 34 head, 694 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.79); 4 head, 784 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 148.00 to 161.00 (156.63); 18 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (160.49); 54 head, 456 to 491 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (155.30); 133 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 147.50 to 157.75 (152.03); 49 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 140.50 to 153.00 (145.98); 360 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (141.39); 144 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 135.50 to 142.50 (138.36); 24 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (136.47); 135 head, 766 to 785 lbs., 132.50 to 138.25 (137.58); 38 head, 863 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 592 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 644 lbs., 127.50.
