Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,616 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 17, compared to 2,245 head on Jan. 10, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous western Iowa precondition sale, the steers and heifers were selling $2 to $6 lower. Challenging weather conditions made for a light crowd. A light offering of good cattle was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 329 lbs., 194.00; 22 head, 409 to 431 lbs., 181.50 to 187.50 (185.64); 27 head, 468 to 498 lbs., 180.00 to 183.50 (181.73); 65 head, 521 to 544 lbs., 168.50 to 181.00 (173.20); 73 head, 559 to 579 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (163.32); 107 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 150.00 to 160.50 (158.49); 229 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (150.95); 85 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.75); 84 head, 753 to 791 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (144.01); 6 head, 803 to 812lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.51); 3 head, 880 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 366 lbs., 184.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 327 lbs., 174.00; 11 head, 363 to 381 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.76); 18 head, 406 to 436 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (156.31); 28 head, 476 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 158.50 (153.72); 144 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 143.75 to 151.50 (146.92); 51 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (142.56); 139 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.09); 6 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.94); 59 head, 707 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (134.62); 9 head, 754 to 783 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 906 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 803 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 852 lbs., 90.00.
