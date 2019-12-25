Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,126 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 20, compared to 1,261 head on Dec. 13, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no comparison since the previous week was not a western Iowa preconditioned sale. The heavy offering of good quality cattle was met with good demand, as there was a full crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and, 42% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 398 lbs., 184.00; 90 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 180.00 to 195.00 (190.29); 98 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 171.00 to 187.50 (1980.56); 82 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 163.00 to 177.00 (172.91); 178 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 158.00 to 170.50 (166.17); 195 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 144.00 to 153.75 (149.75); 252 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 147.00 to 157.25 (153.98); 199 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 144.00 to 153.75 (149.75); 120 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 141.50 to 153.00 (14904); 79 head, 810 to 834 lbs., 139.00 to 152.50 (146.30); 148 head, 850 to 888 lbs., 137.00 to 150.75 (149.97); 33 head, 903 to 943 lbs., 139.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 452 to 474 lbs., 168.00; 39 head, 510 to 549 lbs.,146.00 to 161.00 (154.23); 34 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 148.00 to 154.75 (153.01); 37 head, 670 to 697 lbs., 139.00 to 145.50 (143.09); 11 head, 784 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 372 to 384 lbs., 155.00 to 169.50 (162.61); 98 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.91); 62 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (160.50); 195 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 150.00 to 163.25 (159.23); 193 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (151.59); 202 head, 600 to 648 l bs., 144.75 to 157.00 (149.38); 160 head, 651 to 686 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (149.38); 89 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 136.50 to 144.25 (141.21); 32 head, 750 to 761 lbs., 135.00 to 146.75 (144.92); 48 head, 814 to 849 lbs., 131.00 to 143.75 (142.33); 5 head, 873 lbs., 139.75 (138.75); 5 head, 911 lbs., 135.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 353 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 445 lbs., 158.00; 6 head, 468 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.48); 22 head, 504 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.09); 21 head, 674 to 678 lbs., 136.00 to 141.50 (137.61).
