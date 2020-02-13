Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,774 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 7, compared to 1,954 head a week ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There is no comparison available as the last sale was not a precondition sale. A heavy offering of good quality cattle was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 352 to 389 lbs., 190.00 to 199.00 (196.75); 17 head, 413 to 428 lbs.,189.00 to 196.00 (193.01); 53 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (183.67); 65 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 170.00 to 187.50 (177.92); 94 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 162.00 to 177.00 (168.72); 203 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 156.00 to 169.25 (164.47); 52 head, 602 lbs., 171.25 fancy; 109 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 153.00 to 166.50 (159.20); 332 head, 707 to 749 lbs., 144.00 to 155.75 (152.38); 177 head, 714 lbs., 158.30 fancy; 335 head, 757 to 797 lbs., 138.25 to 149.75 (143.55); 122 head, 801 to 826 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (139.71); 80 head, 850 to 883 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.15); 43 head, 935 lbs., 132.25; 4 head, 1052 lbs., 137.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 421 lbs.,179.00; 3 head, 498 lbs., 166.00; 11 head, 515 to 548 lbs, 158.00 to 167.00 (162.65); 14 head, 584 to 598 lbs., 136.00 to 156.50 (145.43); 11 head, 609 to 641 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.17); 106 head, 672 to 690 lbs., 137.00 to 148.25 (146.01); 12 head, 744 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 755 to 779 lbs., 134.00 to 134.50 (134.28); 3 head, 967 lbs., 122.00; 12 head, 1030 lbs, 122.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 364 to 379 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (169.87); 47 head, 460 to 492 lbs., 162.00 to 172.50 (168.68); 95 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 144.50 to 156.00 (151.50); 336 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.55); 43 head, 559 lbs., 154.00 replacement; 89 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.96); 12 head, 604 lbs., 153.50 replacement; 354 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 129.50 to 141.50 (135.72); 26 head, 658 lbs., 151.75 replacement; 140 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (132.31); 12 head, 729 lbs., 152.75 replacement; 267 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 123.00 to 134.25 (131.17); 64 head, 808 to 845 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.95); 4 head, 1166 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 268 lbs., 169.00; 3 head, 327 lbs., 161.00; 48 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (157.38); 16 head, 461 to 487 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.62); 13 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 123.00 to 128.50 (126.28).
