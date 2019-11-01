Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,064 head of feeder cattle selling Oct. 25, compared to 1,221 head on Oct. 4, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No recent market coverage was available to reflect an accurate market trend. There was moderate offering of good quality cattle was met with good demand at this western Iowa preconditioned sale. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 171.00 to 182.00 (175.81); 8 head, 466 lbs., 162.00 to 169.50 (165.75); 32 head, 527 to 545 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (166.36); 118 head, 562 to 597 lbs., 147.00 to 161.50 (156.55); 61 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 142.50 to 154.00 (148.17); 47 head, 653 to 678 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (150.06); 31 head, 709 to 746 lbs., 146.00 to 148.50 (146.33); 10 head, 794 lbs., 149.00; 45 head, 861 to 881 lbs., 139.50 to 145.50 (142.71); 133 head, 900 to 915 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.71). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 454 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 540 lbs., 151.00; 4 head, 588 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 680 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 830 lbs., 140.00; 11 head, 991 lbs., 126.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 307 lbs., 164.00; 8 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 152.00 to 161.50 (157.67); 15 head, 411 to 437 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.63); 19 head, 468 to 491 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.45); 33 head, 527 to 540 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.40); 94 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 134.00 to 146.50 (143.18); 63 head, 601 to 642 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.70); 26 head, 711 to 726 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.74); 36 head, 770 to 785 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.39); 52 head, 826 to 841 lbs., 124.75 to 135.00 (130.25); 48 head, 855 to 885 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.87); 5 head, 670 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 845 lbs., 121.00.
