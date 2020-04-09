Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,480 head of feeder cattle selling on April 3, compared to 2,350 head on March 6, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage for comparison. The trade was active with moderate demand for the moderate to heavy offerings. A weak undertone was noted. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 355 to 360 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (170.36); 27 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (175.13); 78 head, 463 to 487 lbs., 150..00 to 161.00 (155.28); 5 head, 454 lbs., 176.00 fancy; 113 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 144.25 to 156.00 (150.20); 161 head, 557 to 588 lbs., 137.50 to 149.50 (145.61); 51 head, 641 to 648 lbs., 128.75 to 141.50 (138.78); 48 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 114.0 to 128.00 (125.13); 91 head, 713 to 744 lbs., 117.00 to 119.75 (118.03); 119 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (125.13); 91 head, 713 to 744 lbs. 117.00 to 119.75 (118.03); 293 head, 819 to 849 lbs,. 106.25 to 118.50 (116.37); 32 head, 890 lbs., 106.75; 6 head, 923 lbs., 95.50; 11 head, 1012 lbs., 93.50. Medium ad large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 392 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.50); 13 had, 425 to 426 lbs., 156.00 t0 158.50 (156.58); 26 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (142.24); 5 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.59); 22 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 122.00 to 130.50 (129.01); 13 head, 613 to 631 lbs,, 115.00 to 128.00 (120.32); 26 ead, 652 to 679 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.91). Large frame 1, 7 head, 571 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 362 lbs., 160.00; 58 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 136.50 to 150.00 (144.82); 11 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 139.00 to 141.25 (140.87); 6 head, 450 lbs., 153.00 fancy; 83 head, 506 to 537 lbs., 129.25 to 141.50 (135.09); 116 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 124.50 to 136.00 (131.30); 77 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (122.95); 204 head, 656 to 686 lbs., 112.50 to 125.85 (123.60); 57 head, 711 to 742 lbs., 105.50 to 113.50 (108.00); 86 head, 763 to 794 lbs., 100.00 to 106.50 (104.86); 242 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 101.00 to 104.50 (107.04); 52 head, 856 to 871 lbs., 98.25 to 99.00 (98.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.66); 12 head, 421 to 434 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.34); 23 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.71); 16 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (119.36); 15 head, 567 to 599 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (120.14); 13 head, 887 to 895 lbs., 83.00 to 85.00 (84.23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.