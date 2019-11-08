Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, indicated receipts of 780 head of cattle selling on Nov. 1, compared to 1,064 head on Oct. 25, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriclture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No comparison was available as last week was a western Iowa precondition sale. It was a light offering of good cattle that was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 2% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 448 lbs., 171.50; 12 head, 476 lbs., 173.50; 14 head, 506 to 523 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.73); 40 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 144.25 to 151.00 (149.75); 28 head, 610 to 647 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (144.74); 30 head, 657 to 690 lbs., 144.50 to 146.00 (145.69); 11 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.56); 30 head, 752 to 785 lbs., 134.50 to 145.50 (138.06); 8 head, 811 to 843 lbs., 144.50 to 146.00 (145.42); 6 head, 863 lbs., 144.75; 3 head, 968 lbs., 142.50; 52 head, 1034 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 307 to 340 lbs., 166.00 to 168.00 (166.81); 10 head, 387 lbs., 171.00; 29 head, 473 lbs., 161.25; 3 head, 540 lbs., 145.00; 51 head, 570 lbs., 142.00; 3 head, 785 lbs., 128.00; 3 head, 908 lbs., 128.50.
Dairy steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 792 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 359 to 385 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (150.78); 15 head, 429 to 443 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.37); 6 head, 473 to 480 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (143.47); 20 head, 508 to 536 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.32); 50 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 137.00 to 142.50 (139.06); 6 head, 649 lbs., 137.50; 22 head, 670 to 698 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (131.91); 18 head, 716 lbs., 136.00; 27 head, 808 to 847 lbs., 140.75 to 143.25 (142.00); 27 head, 855 lbs., 137.80, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 353 to 396 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.54); 80 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.87); 7 head, 639 lbs., 130.00,
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 478 to 499 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (130.67); 7 head, 539 lbs., 136.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.