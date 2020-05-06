Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported 2,147 head of feeder cattle selling on May 1, compared to 1,017 head on April 20, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago, a lower undertone was noted on all cattle. A larger offering was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 285 to 297 lbs., 180.00 to 197.00 (193.21); 10 head, 322 to 345 lbs., 182.00 to 186.00 (183.77); 20 head, 357 to 373 lbs., 183.00 to 200.00 (195.90); 28 head, 411 to 425 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (174.71); 23 head, 465 to 486 lbs., 172.00 to 193.00 (177.78); 81 head, 513 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (165.87); 15 head, 568 lbs., 176.50; 83 head, 614 to 641 lbs., 143.50 to 149.00 (145.03); 94 head, 671 lbs., 147.75; 63 head, 701 lbs., 144.75; 92 head, 751 to 759 lbs., 128.50 to 132.25 (131.60); 92 head, 813 to 835 lbs., 121.50 to 126.00 (123.47); 12 head, 850 to 868 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (116.59); 15 head, 905 to 919 lbs., 107.00 to 110.50 (109.14); 85 head, 952 to 961 lbs., 111.00 to 112.25 (112.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 360 to 384 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (176.54); 10 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (160.97); 10 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 156.00 to 160.50 (159.01); 14 head, 523 to 547 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (156.10); 48 head, 572 to 586 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (148.33); 51 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 139.75 (138.80); 58 head, 685 to 693 lbs., 135.25 to 139.00 (136.55); 28 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 127.00 to 131.50 (129.34); 58 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 126.75 to 130.00 (128.46); 6 head, 928 to 946 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (100.99); 94 head, 953 to 996 lbs., 100.50 to 106.00 (104.93). Medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.99); 12 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 138.50 to 140.00 (139.37); 14 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.54); 7 head, 770 to 790 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (115.73); 6 head, 825 to 840 lbs., 102.00 to 104.00 (103.33).
Feeder heifers:
Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 200 to 240 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.29); 11 head, 263 to 293 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (154.92); 12 head, 326 to 341 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (153.13); 12 head, 352 to 368 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (158.94); 32 head, 406 to 433 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (147.34); 129 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 142.00 to 147.25 (145.05); 50 head, 508 to 513 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (138.84); 56 head, 581 to 585 lbs., 133.75 to 138.00 (134.06); 65 head, 608 to 623 lbs., 128.50 to 143.00 (134.34); 36 head, 678 to 691 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.97); 110 head, 710 to 743 lbs., 122.00 to 127.25 (126.78); 93 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 111.50 to 120.00 (115.08); 8 head, 810 to 847 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (107.18); 13 head, 853 to 893 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.79); 7 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (93.49); 9 head, 963 to 988 lbs., 90.00 to 91.00 (90.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 500 to 529 lbs., 129.50 to 130.00 (129.78); 33 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.00); 54 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 120.50 to 122.50 (122.19); 23 head, 663 to 684 lbs., 119.00 to 119.75 (119.20); 131 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 113.25 to 116.50 (115.83); 7 head, 823 to 848 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.18); 6 head, 876 to 892 lbs., 91.00 to 92.00 (91.50). Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.57); 10 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.72); 6 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.67); 7 head, 685 to 698 lbs., 115.00; 8 head, 728 to 743 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (101.56).
