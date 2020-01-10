Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,761 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 3, compared to 3,126 head on Dec. 20, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last western Iowa precondition sale, the 500- to 700-pound steers were mostly steady to $2 higher, 500-pound heifers were steady to $3 higher and 600- to 700-pound heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower. The heavy offering of good quality cattle was met with good demand as the arena was crowded. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 385 lbs., 182.00; 3 head, 425 lbs., 177.50; 125 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 165.50 to 177.50 (171.70); 79 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 166.00 to 180.00 (170.48); 284 head, 559 to 599 lbs., 158.00 to 173.00 (166.56); 218 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 148.50 to 163.00 (160.23); 282 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (154.43); 345 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (149.45); 183 head, 760 to 797 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.98); 332 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 136.25 to 149.75 (144.53). 57 head, 857 to 898 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.59); 37 head, 906 to 921 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.90); 10 head, 955 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 1087 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 306 lbs.,170.00; 5 head, 440 lbs., 170.00; 10 head, 491 lbs., 156.50 to 160.00 (157.90); 10 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 157.50 to 163.00 (160.81); 10 head, 566 to 596 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.82); 4 head, 614 lbs., 140.00; 23 head, 657 to 688 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (141.60); 19 head, 705 lbs., 138.00; 10 head, 817 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 354 to 375 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (159.30); 45 head, 416 to 448 lbs., 161.50 to 165.50 (162.67); 84 head, 452 to 486 lbs., 154.50 to 167.50 (161.34); 182 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (159.93); 272 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 144.50 to 159.75 (154.49); 273 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (145.21); 175 head, 654 to 694 lbs., 139.00 to 149.50 (143.76); 174 head, 707 to 738 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (138.56); 132 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 130.50 to 137.25 (134.65); 74 head, 804 to 832 lbs., 131.00 to 132.75 (131.68); 3 head, 872 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 401 to 418 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.33); 9 head, 508 to 530 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.67); 30 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.14); 61 head, 661 to 694 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.99).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.