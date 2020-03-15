Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,350 head of feeder cattle selling on March 6, compared to 3,256 head on Feb. 21, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. Compared to the last precondition sale two weeks ago, the 600- to 700-pound steers that were mostly steady to $2 lower and the 500- to 700-pound heifers were mostly steady to $5 lower. It was a moderate offering. The trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 377 lbs., 181.00; 8 head, 465 lbs., 180.00; 32 head, 574 to 592 lbs., 156.00 to 167.50 (163.26); 102 head, 602 to 642 lbs., 150.00 to 160.50 (158.35); 237 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 143.50 to 157.75 (151.72); 46 head, 714 to 749 lbs., 145.50 to 154.25 (148.64); 184 head, 758 to 799 lbs. 133.50 to 146.50 (141.91); 170 head, 802 to 846 lbs.,130.25 to 138.25 (135.54); 32 head, 933 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 1018 to 1019 lbs., 110.50 to 118.50 (113.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 369 lbs., 177.00; 6 head, 483 to 485 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.50); 10 head, 484 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 51 head, 517 to 538 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (155.06); 20 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 133.00 to 151.00 (139.00); 10 head, 623 to 636 lbs., 148.00; 9 head, 688 lbs., 139.50; 21 head, 896 lbs., 124.75 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 398 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 370 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 8 head, 494 lbs., 147.00; 83 head, 502 to 536 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (148.17); 114 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.76); 48 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 133.50 to 141.50 (136.69); 167 head, 678 to 685 lbs., 128.00 to 139.50 (132.67); 30 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 122.50 to 135.50 (126.00); 25 head, 727 lbs., 140.00 replacement; 250 head, 753 to 792 lbs., 123.75 to 131.50 (128.70); 57 head, 815 to 840 lbs., 118.00 to 124.75 (122.92); 4 head, 918 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 45 head, 645 lbs., 1060.00 replacement; 26 head, 650 lbs., 950.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 398 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 417 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 462 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 549 lbs., 124.00; 7 head, 622 lbs., 120.50.
