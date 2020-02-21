Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 541 head of feeder cattle selling during a special calf and yearling sale compared to a regular sale of 3,774 head of feeder cattle selling a week ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Limited numbers were available from the special calf and yearling sale. Compared to the previous week, the 800- to 900-pound steers were mostly steady to $3 lower and 500- to 600-pound heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower. A light offering was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 269 lbs., 202.00; 3 head, lbs., 191.00; 30 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 170.50 to 176.50 (173.82); 10 head, 550 to 582 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (162.69); 26 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 143.50 to 156.00 (148.07); 13 head, 675 to 690 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.03); 18 head, 701 to 702 lbs., 138.50 to 148.50 (145.72); 17 head, 773 to 788 lbs., 136.00 to 139.25 (138.32); 55 head, 837 lbs., 136.75; 51 head, 874 lbs., 132.00; 55 head, 909 lbs., 132.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 470 to 486 lbs., 164.50 to 166.00 (165.11); 7 head, 707 lbs., 127.00; 3 head, 847 lbs., 130.50; 8 head, 1147 lbs., 118.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 336 lbs., 168.00; 8 head, 367 lbs., 168.00; 6 head, 407 to 418 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (159.91); 23 head, 465 to 489 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (157.37); 10 head, 548 lbs., 149.50; 7 head, 563 to 573 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (145.55); 32 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (134.44); 15 head, 653 to 680 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.12); 11 head, 738 lbs., 129.00; 3 head, 756 lbs., 126.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 437 lbs., 150.00; 49 head, 789 lbs., 121.50 to 124.00 (121.70); 8 head, 1041 lbs., 115.00.
