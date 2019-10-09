Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,221 head of cattle selling on Oct. 4, compared to 2,441 head on Sept. 20, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous sale, the 500- to 600-pound steers were steady to $9 higher and the 800-pound steers were steady. The heifer calves weighing 500 to 600 pounds were mostly selling $3 to $7 lower and 800-pound heifer calves were selling $1 to $3 lower. There was moderate offering of good quality cattle that was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 322 to 345 lbs., 186.00 to 190.00 (188.35); 6 head, 367 to 391 lbs., 182.00 to 188.00 (184.91); 37 head, 412 to 436 lbs., 167.00 to 176.50 (172.01); 61 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 161.00 to 172.50 (170.87); 117 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 159.00 to 171.00 (166.26); 50 head, 560 to 589 lbs., 155.00 to 160.50 (158.81); 103 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 148.50 to 156.00 (153.72); 35 head, 657 to 683 lbs., 145.00 to 154.50 (148.52); 12 head, 709 to 728 lbs., 149.50 to 153.00 (150.66); 84 head, 808 to 838 lbs., 139.75 to 145.00 (142.69); 17 head, 871 to 874 lbs., 136.50 to 137.50 (136.91); 11 head, 934 lbs., 139.50; 4 head, 1011 lbs., 121.50, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 328 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 497 lbs., 155.00; 3 head, 605 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 658 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 734 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 358 lbs., 170.00; 39 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (156.45); 13 head, 468 to 488 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.63); 88 head, 504 to 536 lbs., 143.50 to 148.50 (146.35); 72 head, 551 to 563 lbs., 137.25 to 147.25 (142.59); 40 head, 608 to 644 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.59); 19 head, 662 lbs., 133.50; 10 head, 746 lbs., 137.50; 3 head, 755 lbs., 136.00; 56 head, 804 to 830 lbs., 131.75 to 133.00 (131.87); 78 head, 903 to 933 lbs., 124.50 to 133.50 (129.86); 9 head, 1013 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 257 lbs., 157.00; 14 head, 321 to 337 lbs., 147.00 to 159.00 (152.58); 7 head, 352 to 388 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.79); 7 head, 551 to 578 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.76); 3 head, 1033 lbs., 103.00.
