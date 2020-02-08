Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,954 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 31, compared to 1,114 head on Jan. 24, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special calf and yearling sale so there was no comparison this week as the last sale was a precondition sale. There was a moderate offering of cattle that was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 453 lbs., 179.00; 14 head, 529 to 533 lbs., 165.50 to 178.00 (172.62); 77 head, 568 to 584 lbs., 155.00 to 168.50 (163.85); 9 head, 586 lbs., 147.00 unweaned 103 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 148.50 to 164.00 (157.77); 9 head, 614 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 256 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 156.50 (154.82); 62 head, 701 to 728 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (149.06); 5 head, 710 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 233 head, 761 to 797 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (144.29); 56 head, 772 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 10 head, 832 lbs., 138.00; 71 head, 872 to 895 lbs., 129.00 to 133.75 (133.12); 8 head, 947 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 42 head, 475 to 490 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.40); 16 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 159.00 to 161.00 (159.66); 7 head, 605 to 622 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.74); 9 head, 667 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 797 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 250 lbs., 160.00; 10 head, 488 lbs., 157.00; 18 head, 510 to 527 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (148.67); 32 head, 545 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 91 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (143.93); 124 head, 621 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (136.50); 31 head, 661 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.15); 64 head, 660 to 667 lbs., 126.00 to 127.25 (127.13) unweaned; 248 head, 700 to 728 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (134.34); 28 head, 752 lbs., 133.00; 42 head, 774 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 48 head, 800 to 832 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (128.09); 4 head, 868 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 378 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 443 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 4 head, 475 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 7 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.58); 3 head, 570 lbs., 125.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.