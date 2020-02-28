Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,256 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 21, compared to 541 head on Feb. 14, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale so there was no comparison as the previous sale was not a precondition sale. There was a heavy offering of good quality cattle. The trade was active and there was good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 380 lbs., 193.00; 11 head, 410 to 437 lbs., 189.00 to 196.00 (193.56); 33 head, 475 to 496 lbs., 188.00 to 198.00 (192.99); 74 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 172.25 to 184.00 (176.66); 58 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 158.00 to 173.50 (163.64); 256 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 154.25 to 167.25 (160.48); 252 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (153.50); 174 head, 707 to 742 lbs., 143.00 to 150.50 (147.09); 320 head, 750 to 776 lbs., 137.75 to 147.00 (142.20); 210 head, 807 to 848 lbs., 135.50 to 143.00 (140.35); 63 head, 852 to 876 lbs., 132.50 to 134.75 (134.40); 94 head, 908 to 930 lbs., 130.25 to 134.00 (133.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 435 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 475 lbs., 181.00; 9 head, 545 to 546 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.67); 10 head, 589 to 590 lbs., 150.50 to 152.00 (151.10); 4 head, 638 lbs., 146.00; 9 head, 656 to 683 lbs., 145.00 to 145.50 (145.23); 12 head, 718 to 740 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.75); 14 head, 798 lbs., 133.50; 6 head, 933 lbs., 122.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 397 lbs., 179.00; 27 head, 404 to 442 lbs., 166.50 to 179.00 (169.50); 53 head, 474 to 489 lbs., 159.00 to 168.25 (163.82); 130 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 147.50 to 162.50 (153.27); 289 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.68); 149 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (139.46); 253 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 133.50 to 146.00 (136.88); 192 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (131.90); 155 head, 753 to 778 lbs., 124.75 to 130.25 (128.52); 90 head, 801 to 828 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.12); 8 head, 852 to 882 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (122.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 442 lbs., 158.00; 10 head, 577 to 597 lbs., 130.50 to 131.00 (130.65); 20 head, 715 to 743 lbs., 126.00.
