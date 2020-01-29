Dunlap Livestock, Dunlpa, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,114 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 24, compared to 1,616 head on Jan. 17, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last precondition sale, the 500- to 700-pound steers were mostly selling $3 to $5 higher and those 500- to 700-pound heifers were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher. It was a light offering of cattle was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 450 to 483 lbs., 177.00 to 189.00 (183.92); 50 head, 509 to 547 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (180.03); 100 head. 557 to 597 lbs., 161.50 to 173.00 (167.50); 90 head, 613 to 649 lbs., 158.00 to 164.25 (162.20); 16 head, 659 lbs., 158.50; 142 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 146.00 to 155.25 (152.32); 118 head 758 to 798 lbs., 140.00 to 150.25 (147.91); 37 head, 807 to 830 lbs., 142.25 to 147.00 (144.84); 18 head, 900 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 282 lbs., 183.00; 3 head, 337 lbs., 172.00; 3 head, 395 lbs., 178.00; 7 head, 403 to 418 lbs., 181.00 to 182.00 (181.58); 12 head, 466 to 496 486 168.00 to 169.00 168.32
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 397 lbs., 165.00; 33 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (159.63); 47 head, 501 to 527 lbs., 154.50 to 162.00 (158.13); 71 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (145.39); 92 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (144.12); 77 head, 650 to 681 lbs., 141.00 to 144.50 (143.86); 57 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (136.02); 17 head, 799 lbs., 139.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 419 to 421 lbs., 155.00 to 160.50 (158.67).
