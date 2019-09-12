Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa reported 959 head of cattle selling on Sept. 6, compared to 179 head on Aug. 30, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no comparison for the previous sale but the current offering provided quality cattle and good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 67% steers, 28% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 319 lbs., 189.00; 24 head, 353 to 381 lbs., 179.00 to 184.00 (181.79); 52 head, 400 to 426 lbs., 162.50 to 177.00 (164.31); 24 head, 474 to 491 lbs., 164.50 to 169.00 (166.83); 36 head, 500 to 531 lbs., 150.00 to 165.50 (157.58); 12 head, 550 to 554 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (155.74); 54 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (155.50); 31 head, 655 to 687 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (149.70); 71 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 146.50 to 153.50 (149.56); 95 head, 773 to 788 lbs., 132.50 to 140.50 (140.25); 64 head, 874 to 880 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.56); 76 head, 902 to 933 lbs., 127.50 to 133.50 (132.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 336 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 583 lbs., 136.00; 17 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (140.66); 14 head, 803 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 1033 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 238 lbs., 530.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 301 lbs., 153.00; 16 head, 360 to 367 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (152.48); 31 head, 409 to 449 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.76); 26 head, 450 to 473 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.26); 27 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (132.32); 6 head, 631 lbs., 137.00; 14 head, 695 lbs., 134.50; 18 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.03); 25 head, 789 lbs., 124.75; 23 head, 814 to 842 lbs., 123.00 to 125.50 (125.16); 9 head, 895 lbs., 124.00; 11 head, 919 to 940 lbs., 116.00 to 117.50 (116.95). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 266 lbs., 400.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 496 lbs., 132.00; 7 head, 525 to 543 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 567 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 624 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 403 lbs., 166.00; 40 head, 512 lbs., 145.50,
