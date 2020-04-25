Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,017 head of feeder cattle selling on April 17, compared to 2,480 head on April 3, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago the steers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were selling $20 to $25 higher and those weighing 700 to 950 pounds were selling $10 to $20 higher. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher while those weighing 600 to 800 pounds were selling $4 to $10 higher. The demand was good for the moderate offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 36% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 338 to 343 lbs., 174.00; 3 head, 358 lbs., 174.00; 13 head, 402 to 406 lbs., 174.00 to 174.50 (174.15); 13 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (170.76); 73 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 173.00 to 183.50 (180.90); 45 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (166.16); 37 head, 623 to 648 lbs., 151.00 to 163.50 (160.35); 32 head, 658 to 687 lbs., 148.50 to 160.00 (152.18); 40 head, 701 to 727 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (135.68); 12 head, 750 to 758 lbs., 123.00 to 133.50 (130.02); 41 head, 835 lbs., 125.50; 14 head, 885 to 890 lbs., 115.00 to 117.25 (115.80); 127 head, 904 to 920 lbs., 111.00 to 118.50 (117.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 448 lbs., 157.00; 9 head, 509 to 528 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (163.14); 23 head, 626 to 634 lbs., 144.00; 11 head, 653 to 687 lbs., 139.50 to 142.50 (141.01); 8 head, 833 lbs., 110.50. Large frame 1, 11 head, 514 lbs., 167.00; 22 head, 685 lbs., 138.50; 20 head, 787 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 392 lbs., 155.00; 12 head, 436 to 441 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (152.96); 34 head, 451 to 483 lbs., 148.50 to 149.50 (149.06); 99 head, 526 to 549 lbs., 142.25 to 144.50 (143.03); 13 head, 571 to 594 lbs., 132.50 to 146.00 (136.54); 64 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 124.25 to 134.00 (128.94); 20 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (127.36); 3 head, 728 lbs., 115.00; 53 head, 766 to 782 lbs., 115.00 to 123.50 (117.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 512 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 694 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 643 lbs., 116.00.
