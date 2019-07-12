Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 903 head of cattle selling on July 9, compared to 639 head on June 21, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The trade was active but there was no comparison because there was not a sale the previous week. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 53% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 26% was slaughter cattle with 58% steers, 2% were dairy steers and 40% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 450 lbs., 172.00; 11 head, 516 to 535 lbs., 162.50 to 164.00 (163.49); 46 head, 565 lbs., 164.00; 1 head, 615 lbs., 153.50; 103 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 144.00 to 153.50 (152.04); 8 head, 808 lbs., 137.50; 29 head, 855 to 874 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (134.18); 12 head, 933 lbs., 119.75; 3 head, 950 lbs., 119.00; 3 head, 1008 to 1040 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.96); 1 head, 1075 lbs., 108.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 518 to 535 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (142.10); 1 head, 720 lbs., 131.50; 18 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (129.40).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 422 lbs., 151.00; 74 head, 577 lbs., 147.00; 28 head, 617 to 634 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (139.92); 12 head, 658 to 690 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.98); 52 head, 717 to 742 lbs., 125.00 to 138.50 (135.58); 18 head, 770 to 788 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (133.12); 22 head, 810 to 845 lbs., 122.00 to 129.25 (128.13); 9 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (120.65); 1 head, 915 lbs., 118.00; 31 head, 960 to 982 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.09); 3 head, 1130 lbs., 109.00; 2 head, 1158 lbs., 107.00; 1 head, 1265 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 330 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 355 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 462 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 521 lbs., 137.00; 1 head, 555 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 125.50 to 128.00 (126.30); 2 head, 690 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 725 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 890 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 605 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 750 lbs., 130.50; 1 head, 920 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 964 lbs., 101.00; 1 head, 1315 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 660 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, 89 head, 1145 to 1520 lbs., 104.00 to 113.75 (110.29) average dressing. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 11 head, 1150 to 1460 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (104.22) average. Select 2 to 3, 28 head, 1160 to 1815 lbs., 81.00 to 101.50 (91.01) average. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 3 head, 1423 lbs., 83.50 average. Select 2 to 3, 1 head, 1340 lbs., 71.00 average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 58 head, 1023 to 1540 lbs., 103.50 to 114.50 (110.41) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 23 head, 1115 to 1640 lbs., 93.00 to 103.00 (100.51) average. Select 2 to 3, 7 head, 1035 to 1965 lbs., 61.00 to 87.00 (73.81) average.
