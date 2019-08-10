Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 4,961 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 2, compared to 118 head on July 16, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was a good crowd and the trades were active. There was no comparison as there was not a sale the previous week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 365 lbs., 209.00; 30 head, 420 to 449 lbs., 178.00 to 192.00 (183.93); 47 head, 454 to 478 lbs., 168.00 to 185.00 (170.97); 49 head, 502 to 521 lbs., 167.00 to 179.00 (170.20); 91 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 154.50 to 166.50 (162.05); 192 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 157.50 to 171.00 (164.91); 181 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (155.19); 243 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 148.00 to 157.85 (153.24); 382 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 146.00 to 157.25 (151.76); 279 head, 805 to 842 lbs., 136.50 to 150.00 (141.15); 235 head, 853 to 894 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.23); 311 head, 900 to 945 lbs., 133.50 to 145.00 (139.89); 79 head, 954 to 992 lbs., 127.50 to 134.75 (132.54); 40 head, 970 lbs., 127.00 natural; 21 head, 1030 to 1039 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.57); 16 head, 1203 lbs., 117.25. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 11 head, 292 to 295 lbs., 680.00 to 685.00 (682.29); 4 head, 321 lbs., 660.00; 22 head, 372 to 375 lbs., 685.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 384 to 397 lbs., 182.00 to 183.00 (182.56); 34 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 170.50 (162.66); 25 head, 453 to 482 lbs., 151.00 to 164.50 (159.98); 42 head, 514 to 545 lbs., 155.00 to 161.50 (158.82); 40 head, 599 lbs., 144.00; 9 head, 612 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.45); 39 head, 658 to 682 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.43); 3 head, 740 lbs., 136.00; 72 head, 779 to 797 lbs., 132.00 to 140.25 (139.35); 37 head, 830 to 837 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (134.06); 37 head, 875 to 897 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (126.46); 17 head, 973 to 997 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 217 lbs., 580.00; 3 head, 282 lbs., 450.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 351 to 381 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (159.05); 55 head, 438 to 448 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (153.67); 69 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (150.34); 77 head, 520 to 544 lbs., 144.00 to 154.50 (148.86); 101 head, 581 to 596 lbs., 147.75 to 156.00 (151.35); 9 head, 557 lbs., 169.00 replacement; 202 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 143.00 to 150.50 (147.31); 56 head, 665 to 677 lbs., 148.50 to 161.00 (152.12); 351 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 136.00 to 149.25 (141.19); 177 head, 752 to 789 lbs., 134.50 to 138.50 (135.92); 336 head, 804 to 846 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (131.33); 72 head, 853 to 871 lbs., 125.50 to 130.50 (129.71); 55 head, 874 lbs., 126.25 natural; 15 head, 903 to 912 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.50); 24 head, 951 to 962 lbs., 117.50 to 122.00 (120.15); 11 head, 1120 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 1169 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 230 lbs., 540.00; 8 head, 284 lbs., 610.00; 16 head, 317 to 344 lbs., 510.00 to 650.00 (604.64); 4 head, 384 lbs., 600.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 448 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 473 lbs., 138.00; 214 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 150.25 (144.61); 24 head, 643 to 649 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (135.41); 201 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.14); 6 head, 705 lbs., 131.00; 20 head, 759 lbs., 140.25.
