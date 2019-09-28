Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,441 head of cattle selling on Sept. 20, compared to 959 head on Sept. 6, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the sale two weeks ago, steer calves were steady and the light heifer calves were steady to $4 higher. The heavy offerings of good quality cattle was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 2% were dairy steers, 39% were heifers, 0% were bulls and 0% were dairy heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 401 to 427 lbs., 166.00 to 183.00 (175.17); 135 head, 453 to 483 lbs., 165.00 t0 178.00 (173.72); 118 head, 518 to 551 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (157.13); 60 head, 556 to 579 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (154.88); 35 head, 609 to 644 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (145.10); 25 head, 660 to 696 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (145.09); 57 head, 712 to 739 lbs., 149.25 to 151.25 (150.28); 18 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 141.75 to 152.25 (147.36); 15 head, 812 to 823 lbs., 143.75 to 144.50 (144.00); 177 head, 857 to 896 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (138.76); 68 head, 926 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 66 head, 320 to 335 lbs., 550.00 to 65.00 (625.07); 101 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 680.00 740.00 (721.94); 97 head, 420 to 427 lbs., 690.00 to 775.00 (751.45); 139 head, 460 to 472 lbs., 790.00 to 830.00 (820.61). Medium and large fame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 419 to 444 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (150.96); 9 head, 491 lbs., 156.00; 30 head, 508 to 523 lbs., 132.00 to 145.25 (143.09); 16 head, 554 to 560 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.49); 41 head, 625 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (125.96)’ 4 head, 658 lbs., 125.00; 80 head, 753 to 796 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.13).
Dairy steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 727 lbs.,110.00; 3 head, 663 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 398 lbs., 151.00; 60 head, 405 to 48 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (151.67); 119 head, 452 to 473 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (158.95); 24 head, 511 to 514 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (152.99); 27 head, 570 to 586 lbs., 138.00 to 142.25 (141.61); 84 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 135.00 to 143.75 (138.89); 26 head, 669 to 692 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (139.69); 29 head, 755 to 781 lbs., 130.00 to 137.75 (136.65); 46 head, 810 to 818 lbs., 134.50 to 135.80 (136.55); 10 head, 869 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 287 to 293 lbs., 470.00 to 490.00 (483.42); 60 head, 306 to 338 lbs., 500.00 to 575.00 (541.24); 170 head, 374 to 393 lbs., 575.000 to 620.00 (611.56); 47 head, 409 to 419 lbs., 605.00 to 670.00 (653.10); 25 head, 479 lbs., 730.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 335 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 418 lbs., 138.00; 64 head, 475 to 482 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (139.87); 53 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (138.42); 3 head, 612 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 744 lbs., 128.00; 3 head, 775 lbs., 120.00; 9 head, 836 to 837 lbs., 123.50 to 124.00 (128.78).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 731 lbs., 92.00; 5 head, 923 lbs., 81.50.
Dairy heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 510 lbs., 113.00; 3 head, 588 lbs., 116.00.
