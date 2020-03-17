Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,353 head of feeder cattle selling on March 5 compared to 2,467 head on Feb. 27, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special calf and yearling sale. Compared to the previous week, the 700- to 900-pound steers were mostly selling $1 to $4 higher and 700- to 900-pound heifers were selling $1 to $3 higher. It was a moderate offering of stock. The demand was good and the trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 459 lbs., 171.00; 22 head, 579 lbs., 159.00; 65 head, 604 to 619 lbs., 154.00 to 160.25 (158.40); 10 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.59); 31 head, 701 to 707 lbs., 134.00 to 145.50 (142.32); 170 head, 757 to 783 lbs., 141.00 to 146.50 (144.21); 44 head, 801 lbs., 139.00; 42 head, 888 to 892 lbs., 127.00 to 128.50 (127.18); 438 head, 902 to 928 lbs., 128.25 to 132.25 (131.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 503 lbs., 151.00; 16 head, 553 to 566 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.62).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head 416 lbs., 160.00; 25 head, 515 to 547 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.68); 37 head, 565 lbs., 137.50; 13 head, 603 to 627 lbs., 123.50 to 126.00 (125.22(; 25 head, 686 lbs., 128.50; 28 head, 715 to 749 lbs., 123.50 to 127.75 (125.55); 50 head, 726 lbs., 130.00 replacement; 18 head, 751 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 836 lbs., 120.50; 89 head, 882 to 898 lbs.,119.00; 16 head, 906 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 483 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.37); 3 head, 770 lbs., 115.00.
