Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported 1,567 head of cattle selling on Sept. 26, compared to 1,504 head on Sept. 12, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last sale, the lightweight steers were steady to $3 higher, the 700- to 800-pound steers were steady to $7 higher and 750-pound heifer calves were selling $3 higher. There was moderate offering of good cattle was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 35% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 378 to 396 lbs., 183.00 to 188.50 (185.94); 59 head, 407 to 445 lbs., 169.00 to 185.00 (177.00); 79 head, 463 to 496 lbs., 163.50 to 174.00 (169.68); 80 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (161.17); 63 head, 554 to 589 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (153.93); 11 head, 608 to 627 lbs., 148.00 to 154.50 (152.18); 28 head, 654 to 671 lbs., 146.50 to 156.00 (154.27); 58 head, 730 to 740 lbs., 145.00 to 148.25 (146.10); 86 head, 762 to 788 lbs., 144.00 to 154.50 (151.44); 44 head, 816 to 821 lbs., 137.50 to 140.25 (139.32); 212 head, 855 to 897 lbs., 132.75 to 144.25 (139.33); 74 head, 925 to 943 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (133.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 397 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 534 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 691 lbs., 132.50; 15 head, 765 to 792 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (135.84); 6 head, 853 to 885 lbs., 96.00 to 112.00 (103.85).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 61 head, 406 to 441 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (157.74); 51 head, 465 to 497 lbs., 142.50 to 149.00 (145.98); 41 head, 503 to 533 lbs., 140.00 to 153.50 (150.12). 52 head, 550 to 571 lbs., 135.50 to 145.50 (139.77); 16 head, 645 lbs., 145.50; 14 head, 675 to 693 lbs., 138.00; 23 head, 733 lbs., 140.25; 112 head, 752 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 882 lbs., 129.50; 5 head, 1019 lbs., 123.00; 11 head, 1072 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 19 head, 305 to 331 lbs., 550 to 580.00 (559.62); 13 head, 358 to 377 lbs., 510 to 580.00 (543.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 457 to 485 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.77); 18 head, 521 to 538 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.32); 4 head, 572 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 788 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 430 lbs., 155.00; 10 head, 551 lbs., 164.00.
