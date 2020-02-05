Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,146 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 30, compared to 1,350 head on Jan. 23, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher and steers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady and heifers over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. A higher offering was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 356 to 370 lbs., 181.00 to 185.00 (183.63); 18 head, 428 to 433 lbs., 181.00 to 189.00 (187.65); 31 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (177.77); 15 head, 526 to 541 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (173.16); 23 head, 519 lbs., 184.25 fancy; 45 head, 562 to 594 lbs., 163.50 to 173.00 (168.16); 65 head, 612 to 634 lbs., 161.75 to 164.25 (163.51); 121 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 153.50 to 159.50 (156.39); 5 head, 692 lbs., 160.50 fancy; 47 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 145.50 to 148.00 (147.07); 63 head, 714 lbs., 154.50 fancy; 87 head, 764 to 795 lbs., 141.75 to 144.75 (142.86); 216 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 140.75 to 144.50 (142.75); 9 head, 910 to 920 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.67); 10 head, 952 to 953 lbs., 132.00 to 132.50 (132.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 258 to 260 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (173.39); 7 head, 308 to 310 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (156.14); 5 head, 410 to 420 lbs., 175.00 to 177.00 (175.81); 14 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (168.37); 6 head, 525 to 535 lbs., 160.00 to 166.50 (163.28); 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (160.22); 8 head, 620 to 628 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.25); 29 head, 660 to 684 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (148.64); 9 head, 700 to 722 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.68); 86 head, 757 to 794 lbs., 139.25 to 141.00 (139.87); 54 head, 805 to 849 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (138.58). Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 420 to 422 lbs., 164.00 to 165.00 (164.40); 13 head, 450 to 467 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.40); 9 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 149.00 to 151.50 (150.70); 5 head, 570 to 580 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.21).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 340 to 346 lbs., 178.00 to 179.00 (178.67); 13 head, 356 to 366 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (160.10); 34 head, 438 to 448 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.36); 10 head, 425 lbs., 172.50 replacement; 21 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.26); 42 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 151.50 to 154.25 (153.11); 58 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (144.96); 153 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (140.88); 102 head, 675 to 698 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (135.48); 87 head, 711 to 742 lbs., 130.50 to 134.50 (133.49); 18 head, 709 lbs., 140.00 replacement; 76 head, 758 to 777 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.33); 18 head, 812 to 840 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (127.21); 60 head, 825 lbs., 132.00 replacement; 9 head, 863 to 872 lbs., 124.00 to 125.25 (124.83); 8 head, 930 to 941 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.86); 5 head, 960 to 968 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 407 to 432 lbs., 155.00 to 157.50 (156.20); 30 head, 456 to 482 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (146.37); 10 head, 502 to 541 lbs., 141.50 to 147.50 (143.65); 24 head, 563 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (134.04); 54 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.33); 8 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.57); 8 head, 715 to 726 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.89); 8 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.62). Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 340 to 347 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.63); 5 head, 360 to 370 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.61); 9 head, 425 to 440 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.67); 5 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.42); 5 head, 510 to 521 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.61); 8 head, 758 to 768 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.76); 8 head, 859 to 860 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.38).
