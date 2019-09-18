Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,504 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 12, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage to reflect accurate market trend. There were moderate offerings of good quality cattle that was met by good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 355 to 378 lbs., 179.00 to 188.00 (183.36); 15 head, 409 to 414 lbs., 171.00 to 182.00 (176.10); 61 head, 456 to 485 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.17); 81 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (158.13); 43 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (147.94); 69 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.69); 19 head, 660 to 678 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (146.05); 142 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 134.50 to 147.50 (143.68); 10 head, 843 lbs., 137.50; 131 head, 855 to 877 lbs., 136.75 to 139.75 (139.12); 133 head, 900 to 907 lbs., 135.00 to 135.25 (135.24); 15 head, 971 to 997 lbs., 127.50 to 130.00 (129.51); 9 head, 1014 lbs., 126.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 454 to 480 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (157.34); 14 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (146.56); 3 head, 695 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 930 lbs., 120.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 379 to 387 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (163.46); 6 head, 403 lbs., 163.00; 95 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.63); 71 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (134.95); 48 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (135.20); 15 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (135.13); 78 head, 708 to 728 lbs., 138.25 to 141.00 (139.35); 125 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 128.50 to 137.75 (135.10); 22 head, 836 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 870 lbs., 124.50; 23 head, 978 to 986 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (124.44); 24 head, 1008 to 1034 lbs., 124.00 to 125.50 (124.43). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 348 lbs., 580.00; 14 head, 370 to 391 lbs., 575.00 to 610.00 (602.20); 7 head, 400 lbs., 585.00; 3 head, 488 lbs., 625.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 416 to 437 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (148.30); 7 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.55); 3 head, 593 lbs., 122.00.
