The Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported 2,010 head of cattle selling on July 25, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The trades were active. There was no comparison as there was not a sale the previous week. There was a good offering of quality cattle. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 332 lbs., 200.00; 13 head, 416 lbs., 171.00; 27 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (161.21); 52 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 151.50 to 158.50 (153.04); 12 head, 611 to 623 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (151.17); 5 head, 680 lbs., 145.00; 84 head, 700 to 718 lbs., 148.50 to 153.50 (152.20); 162 head, 767 to 790 lbs., 143.00 to 154.50 (153.06); 349 head, 810 to 849 lbs., 141.50 to 147.25 (144.08); 117 head, 852 to 855 lbs., 146.75 to 147.00 (146.87); 223 head, 918 to 945 lbs., 132.75 to 137.00 (134.05); 181 head, 956 to 967 lbs., 132.50 to 133.25 (132.90); 21 head, 1075 lbs., 122.25. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 376 lbs., 540.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 585 to 590 lbs., 107.50 to 122.00 (114.78); 41 head, 876 to 890 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.52).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 378 lbs., 154.00; 20 head, 477 to 488 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.28); 12 head, 502 to 506 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.99); 28 head, 613 to 629 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (139.77); 65 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.19); 74 head, 718 to 730 lbs., 138.50 to 141.50 (141.29); 92 head, 753 to 775 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (134.96); 221 head, 815 to 842 lbs., 122.00 to 132.50 (130.81); 4 head, 937 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 458 to 464 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.25); 5 head, 575 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 726 lbs., 92.50 fleshy.
