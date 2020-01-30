Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported results of 1,350 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 23, compared to 1,880 head on Jan. 16, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week the 600- to 700-pound steers were mostly selling $3 higher and the 800-pound steers were selling $1 to $2 lower. The heifers were mostly selling $1 to $3 lower. A light offering of cattle was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 463 to 486 lbs., 175.00 to 189.00 (184.41); 39 head, 506 to 525 lbs., 171.00 to 179.50 (173.77); 30 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 162.00 to 168.50 (165.01); 124 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (159.95); 101 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 147.00 to 161.25 (155.43); 198 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 144.50 to 152.00 (150.84); 23 head, 825 to 836 lbs., 140.00 to 143.25 (141.97); 122 head, 855 to 870 lbs., 138.00 to 144.25 (143.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 426 to 440 lbs., 174.00 to 179.25 (178.30); 3 head, 488 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 665 to 687 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 738 lbs., 145.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 386 lbs., 164.00; 41 head, 454 to 489 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (153.08); 38 head, 504 to 523 lbs., 149.50 to 150.00 (149.75); 56 head, 572 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 147.50 (144.01); 51 head, 610 to 632 lbs., 138.00 to 146.50 (141.73); 125 head, 673 to 699 lbs., 136.25 to 140.00 (137.07); 45 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 127.50 to 134.25 (133.62); 135 head, 758 to 797 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.55). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 422 lbs., 153.50; 3 head, 483 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 611 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 10 head, 331 lbs., 480.00; 5 head, 355 lbs., 510.00.
