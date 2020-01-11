Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,284 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 6, compared to 1,991 head on Dec. 19, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No comparison was available but a higher undertone was noted on all weight groups. The demand was moderate to good on a lower offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 363 to 387 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (183.75); 27 head, 412 to 446 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.12); 13 head, 467 to 470 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (171.46); 36 head, 517 to 543 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.97); 35 head, 562 to 569 lbs., 168.00 to 171.00 (169.74); 65 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (156.54); 96 head, 659 to 699 lbs., 150.00 to 155.50 (153.76); 41 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 146.50 to 153.75 (151.33); 47 head, 751 to 790 lbs., 147.00 to 154.50 (151.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 340 lbs., 184.00; 22 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (163.25); 23 head, 462 to 496 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (162.67); 68 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (164.82); 29 head, 580 to 585 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (163.56); 35 head, 616 to 646 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (151.00); 4 head, 698 lbs., 146.50; 46 head, 713 to 747 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (146.89); 19 head, 767 to 791 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.39).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 434 to 439 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (158.47); 9 head, 478 to 495 lbs., 158.00 to 159.50 (158.83); 66 head, 511 to 543 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.58); 63 head, 556 to 583 lbs., 151.25 to 154.50 (152.67); 59 head, 602 to 642 lbs., 143.25 to 147.00 (145.58); 121 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 136.00 to 140.50 (137.44); 68 head, 713 to 745 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 378 lbs., 160.00; 18 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 153.00 to 154.50 (153.62); 21 head, 463 to 499 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (150.97); 17 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (155.25); 67 head, 572 to 587 lbs., 144.50 to 149.50 (147.75); 32 head, 624 to 647 lbs., 139.50 to 141.50 (140.83); 14 head, 670 to 675 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (134.04); 3 head, 728 lbs., 127.00; 4 head, 773 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 802 lbs., 125.00.
