Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,282 head of feeder cattle selling on March 12, compared to 1,353 head on March 5, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa preconditioned sale and as a result there was no comparison to the previous week. The demand was moderate on the offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 405 lbs., 175.00; 10 head, 545 to 548 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (168.21); 7 head, 561 to 575 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.11); 8 head, 617 to 619 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.00); 37 head, 694 lbs., 130.00; 96 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 129.25 to 136.00 (133.21); 90 head, 770 to 793 lbs., 119.25 to 125.25 (122.56); 21 head, 831 to 843 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (121.01); 83 head, 951 to 895 lbs., 119.75 to 120.25 (119.84); 95 head, 902 to 926 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.90); 64 head, 975 lbs., 113.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 519 to 521 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.00); 16 head, 592 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (147.07); 33 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.32); 3 head, 666 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 393 lbs., 153.00; 7 head, 464 lbs., 147.00; 35 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (138.70); 15 head, 554 to 563 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.74); 97 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 121.50 to 129.75 (127.70); 64 head, 679 to 684 lbs., 118.75 to 127.00 (125.44); 159 head, 707 to 746 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (122.17); 59 head, 760 to 765 lbs., 114.75 to 123.50 (119.33); 51 head, 827 to 838 lbs., 113.50 to 121.00 (115.10); 10 head, 878 lbs., 104.50; 32 head, 922 lbs., 102.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 667 lbs., 110.50; 6 head, 809 lbs., 110.50.
