Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,198 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 9, compared to 1,284 head on Jan.6, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last western Iowa precondition sale on Jan. 6, the 600- to 700-pound steers were selling $2 to $6 higher and the 600- to 700-pound heifers were mostly selling $1 to $3 higher. There was a moderate offering good cattle that was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 383 to 392 lbs., 179.00 to 196.00 (183.80); 7 head, 401 to 433 lbs., 186.00 to 192.00 (189.54); 36 head, 451 to 479 lbs., 168.00 to 183.50 (174.25); 47 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 162.00 to 178.00 (173.06); 89 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 155.00 to 170.50 (163.29); 99 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 155.00 to 166.25 (162.54); 103 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 155.25 to 172.00 (159.13); 285 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 142.00 to 155.50 (153.80); 164 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 147.00 to 157.50 (154.15); 79 head, 812 to 849 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (151.51); 25 head, 858 to 862 lbs., 143.00 to 149.75 (148.67); 3 head, 946 lbs., 139.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 491 lbs., 159.00 to 163.00 (160.20); 6 head, 629 lbs., 148.00; 36 head, 652 to 661 lbs., 153.50 to 154.50 (153.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 295 lbs., 410.00; 3 head, 318 lbs., 535.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 378 to 385 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.49); 26 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (151.85); 8 head, 452 to 472 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (159.11); 61 head, 514 to 548 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (154.38); 85 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 143.50 to 155.00 (151.49); 177 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 136.50 to 151.00 (141.84); 191 head, 654 to 684 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (138.47); 252 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 132.25 to 141.00 (138.59); 55 head, 754 to 780 lbs., 136.75 to 140.00 (138.68); 5 head, 805 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large 1 frame to 2, 9 head, 498 lbs., 148.00; 8 head, 591 lbs., 134.00; 14 head, 630 to 646 lbs., 124.50 to 134.00 (131.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 6 head, 262 to 291 lbs., 375.00 to 485.00 (432.88); 13 head, 351 lbs., 580.00; 3 head, 447 lbs., 440.00.
