Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,998 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 6, compared to 2,146 head on Jan. 30, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special calf and yearling sale with 500- to 700-pound steers were mostly selling $1 to $3 higher and 500- to 600-pound heifers were mostly steady to $4 lower. It was a moderate offering of good cattle that was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 368 to 386 lbs., 186.00 to 190.00 (188.17); 22 head, 459 to 470 lbs., 167.00 to 183.50 (173.54); 38 head, 502 to 525 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (174.85); 5 head, 542 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 101 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 160.00 to 174.50 (166.01); 86 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (166.05); 119 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 150.00 to 162.25 (155.75); 101 head, 710 to 744 lbs., 150.50 to 165.00 (154.54); 129 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 138.00 to 148.50 (144.33); 195 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (140.95); 17 head, 855 to 874 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (136.79); 26 head, 935 lbs., 134.25; 7 head, 1055 lbs., 124.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 425 to 446 lbs., 173.00 to 175.00 (174.02); 4 head, 485 lbs., 164.00; 12 head, 514 to 528 lbs., 157.50 to 158.00 (157.63); 15 head, 587 to 588 lbs., 150.50 to 158.00 (154.50); 3 head, 588 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 17 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 148.50 (142.77) unweaned; 5 head, 684 lbs., 130.00; 89 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (139.33); 7 head, 820 lbs., 133.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 34 head, 454 to 479 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (160.38); 132 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 147.50 to 159.00 (154.53); 89 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 144.75 to 154.50 (148.51); 11 head, 585 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 127 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 136.50 to 146.00 (140.98); 11 head, 627 lbs., 134.75 unweaned; 76 head, 667 to 693 lbs., 129.50 to 133.50 (131.12); 109 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 123.00 to 133.75 (130.69); 135 head, 752 to 791 lbs., 121.00 to 130.75 (127.68); 14 head, 873 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 930 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 1000 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 230 lbs., 350.00; 10 head, 437 lbs., 730.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 406 lbs., 157.00; 22 head, 576 to 589 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.64); 20 head, 611 to 647 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (133.02).
