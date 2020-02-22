Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,398 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 13, compared to 1,998 head on Feb. 6, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale and there was no comparison as the previous sale was not a precondition sale. There was a moderate offering of good quality cattle that was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 376 to 395 lbs., 180.00; 13 head, 401 to 427 lbs., 175.00 to 188.00 (181.23); 25 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 168.00 to 181.00 (172.11); 48 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 170.00 to 179.50 (175.67); 105 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 159.00 to 175.00 (167.780; 102 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 156.50 to 166.50 (164.38); 190 head, 664 to 692 lbs., 147.00 to 156.50 (152.30); 234 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 147.00 to 156.75 (151.36); 138 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 137.50 to 147.50 (142.37); 165 head, 806 to 847 lbs., 136.75 to 138.50 (137.67); 103 head, 862 to 889 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (138.04); 32 head, 931 to 945 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.61). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 310 lbs., 570.00; 3 head, 396 lbs., 620.00; 3 head, 501 lbs., 750.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 486 lbs., 164.50; 4 head, 510 lbs., 161.00; 11 head, 579 to 589 lbs., 154.50 to 157.00 (155.85); 16 head, 642 to 645 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (143.68); 8 head, 685 lbs., 140.00; 11 head, 728 to 739 lbs., 142.75 to 143.50 (143.09); 6 head, 771 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 357 to 385 lbs., 167.00 to 173.00 (170.80); 25 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (157.46); 69 head, 506 to 535 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (154.65); 100 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 140.00 to 154.50 (148.98); 213 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 127.50 to 138.00 (135.21); 107 head, 663 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 138.75 (133.48); 175 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (133.37); 145 head, 750 to 781 lbs., 126.25 to 134.00 (130.84); 56 head, 849 lbs., 138.50; 31 head, 850 to 893 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (124.17). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 283 lbs., 420.00; 3 head, 356 lbs., 450.00; 3 head, 413 lbs., 610.00; 3 head, 491 lbs., 600.00, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (156.63); 4 head, 480 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 533 lbs., 145.50; 3 head, 591 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 781 lbs., 122.00.
