Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,880 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 16, compared to 2,198 head on Jan. 9, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous western Iowa precondition sale, the steers were mostly selling $3 to $7 higher, the 600-pound heifers were selling $1 to $3 higher and the 700-pound heifers were selling $1 to $2 lower. There was a moderate offering of good cattle that was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 386 to 394 lbs., 188.00 to 196.00 (192.61); 19 head, 440 to 449 lbs., 167.00 to 183.00 (175.45); 29 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 174.00 to 190.00 (180.52); 43 head, 516 to 541 lbs., 169.00 to 184.25(180.51); 71 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 164.75 to 179.00 (171.82); 120 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 153.00 to 165.75 (162.30); 63 head, 661 to 697 lbs., 146.50 to 158.00 (152.51); 208 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 147.50 to 164.25 (156.09); 214 head, 768 to 789 lbs., 143.00 to 153.75 (147.86); 10 head, 823 lbs., 142.75; 80 head, 895 to 897 lbs., 140.00 to 142.25 (141.50); 19 head, 917 to 924 lbs., 139.50 to 140.75 (140.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 364 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 558 to 565 lbs., 161.00; 3 head, 645 lbs., 149.00; 12 head, 663 to 691 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.26); 24 head, 718 to 739 lbs., 135.50 to 145.50 (142.55). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 295 lbs., 450.00; 3 head, 405 lbs., 500.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 436 lbs., 160.00; 16 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 153.50 to 160.00 (156.40); 63 head, 503 to 532 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (149.32); 127 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (149.66); 157 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 146.50 (142.66); 94 head, 655 to 686 lbs., 135.00 to 142.75 (141.14); 193 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.73); 36 head, 752 to 776 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (137.40); 80 head, 807 to 845 lbs., 135.50 to 136.50 (135.75); 9 head, 863 lbs., 135.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 429 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 483 lbs., 141.00; 3 head, 545 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 639 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 308 lbs., 590.00; 12 head, 368 to 398 lbs., 600.00 to 650.00 (625.33); 3 head, 410 lbs., 600.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.